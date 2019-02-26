English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Allows App Developers to Bribe Old Subscribers With Promotional Offers
Apple is now allowing iOS, macOS and tvOS app developers to offer discounted subscriptions to past subscribers.
Apple Allows App Developers to Bribe Old Subscribers With Promotional Offers (photo for representation)
Loading...
In a bid to gather more customers and win back old ones, Apple is now allowing iOS, macOS and tvOS app developers to offer discounted subscriptions to past subscribers. Using receipt validation, developers will be able to identify subscribers who have turned off auto-renewal so that they can act quickly with a promotional offer in an attempt to win them back before the end of their current subscription period, MacRumors reported on Monday.
"Apps with auto-renewable subscriptions will soon be able to provide a discounted price for a previously subscribed customers to help win back subscribers who have cancelled their subscriptions," Apple wrote in a blog-post. Like the introductory offers for new subscribers, promotional offers for previous subscribers have been made available in three categories - Free, Pay As You Go and Pay Up Front.
The "Free" category would allow users to access their subscription for free for a specific duration, the "Pay As You Go" option would allow customers to pay a promotional price for each billing period for a selected duration and the "Pay Up Front" choice would have to pay a one-time promotional price for a specific duration.
As soon as the promotional period would end, the subscription auto-renews at a standard price, according to Apple. Apple first announced this change in its iOS 12.2 beta release notes.
"Apps with auto-renewable subscriptions will soon be able to provide a discounted price for a previously subscribed customers to help win back subscribers who have cancelled their subscriptions," Apple wrote in a blog-post. Like the introductory offers for new subscribers, promotional offers for previous subscribers have been made available in three categories - Free, Pay As You Go and Pay Up Front.
The "Free" category would allow users to access their subscription for free for a specific duration, the "Pay As You Go" option would allow customers to pay a promotional price for each billing period for a selected duration and the "Pay Up Front" choice would have to pay a one-time promotional price for a specific duration.
As soon as the promotional period would end, the subscription auto-renews at a standard price, according to Apple. Apple first announced this change in its iOS 12.2 beta release notes.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- England Need to Avoid 'Moments of Madness' to Win World Cup - Vaughan
- 'India's Revenge', 'Pakistan Will Respond': How International Media Reported on 'Surgical Strike 2.0'
- 'How's the Josh' Slogan Takes Over Twitter After Surgical Strike 2.0
- Zomato Realizes it Has a ‘Solicitation’ Problem, And Has Decided to Take Action
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Guns From The Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results