Apple Allows Developers To Accept Payments Outside App Store: All You Need To Know

Apple has announced that it will allow iOS developers to tell their customers about ways to make payments outside of the Apple App Store. Apple made the announcement in a press release after years of controversy surrounding Apple‘s practices and treatment of developers on the App Store. Developers will also be able to advertise the types of prices that they can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases and paid apps, among other initiatives. This comes as a part of a proposed settlement with developers, which still needs to be approved by the court.

This change also comes in response to a lawsuit brought in by small app developers. The move is said to be the biggest change yet that Apple has made in response to accusations that it uses monopolistic tactics on the App Store. In a statement, Apple says that while developers will be able to share payment information outside of the App Store, it said that “users must consent to the communication and have the right to opt out." Apple also expanded the price options developers can offer for all kinds of subscriptions, in-app purchases and paid apps from fewer than 100 options to over 500 options.

Apart from this, Apple has also launched a new fund to assist qualifying US developers and said that it will publish a transparency report on the App Store, including statistics about the app review process, including the number of apps rejected for different reasons, and the number of apps removed from the App Store.

It is also important to note that while Apple says that developers will be able to advertise other payment options, it does not say that these options can be offered from within the app itself. Amid all this, Apple will continue to take its revenue cut as before, with businesses that earn less than $1 million will have to pay a reduced commission.

