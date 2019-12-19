Apple, Amazon And Google Partnership Means Smart Devices Will Work Better Together
The group aims to make it easier to build products that are compatible with smart home and voice services such as Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
The group aims to make it easier to build products that are compatible with smart home and voice services such as Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet Inc’s Google are partnering to lay the groundwork for better compatibility among their smart home products, the companies have said. Zigbee Alliance, whose members include IKEA and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O) among others, will also contribute to the project, titled “Connected Home over IP”. The rare partnership comes against the backdrop of an intensified competition among global technology companies to dominate the market for voice assistants and other smart devices.
The group aims to make it easier for device manufacturers to build products that are compatible with smart home and voice services such as Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. Earlier this year, another consortium led by Amazon had launched an initiative to let users access Alexa, Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) Cortana and other voice-controlled virtual assistant services from a single device.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farhan Akhtar Broke Law by Inviting People to Rally: Top cop
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast
- Title Changes to Heated Arguments, Here are Top Bollywood Controversies of 2019
- Amazon Echo Studio Review: The Bose Home Speaker 500 Finally Gets Competition
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet