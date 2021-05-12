Apple, Amazon, Google Team Up for Smart Home Alliance Named Matter; First Certified Device Coming in 2021

Three tech giants Apple, Amazon, and Google are teaming up to form an alliance for promoting smart home devices that work across multiple platforms. The alliance, where the three tech giants are teaming up with Zigbee Alliance was announced in 2019 and was called the “CHIP" alliance. Now, with the first devices certified by the CHIP alliance expected to come in 2021, the companies behid the alliance have changed the name from CHIP to Matter, a report in 9to5Mac said. In order to get Matter’s cerficiation, smart home products need to adopt a royalty-free standard that makes it compatible with Amazon’s Alexa Smart Home, Apple’s HomeKit, and Google’s Weave protocols. The alliance will entail to devices like smart bulbs, video doorbells, door locks, smart speakers, and more.

The chief executive of Matter, Tobin Richardson told CNet that every device that will be certified by the alliance will have a unique logo to indicate that it works with Apple, Amazon, and Google ecosystems. Richardson expects the logo to become as uniquitous as the Wi-Fi logo currently is, according to the CNet report. The Matter logo has three arrows pointed towards the center, representing the partnership of the three tech giants to form the alliance. Customers will see the logo on boxes of compatible products and even on the device themselves once they become available.

Michelle Mindala-Freeman, Matter’s head of Marketing was quoted in the CNet report as saying that compatible devices will have setup codes that will allow them to easily pair on any platform. The main idea is to break the barrier between smart home devices so that the user does not have to worry about which platform the accessory is compatible with.

