Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts Mass Production of AirTags in Q3 2020

It seems like Apple is finally set to release its ultra-wideband trackers. According to a note published by TF International Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company will be launching the new product, tentatively called AirTags or Apple Tags, by the end of this year, possibly in the third quarter. It is also likely that the company might reveal its product during Apple’s September iPhone event. Kuo predicts that Apple will ship ‘tens of millions’ of AirTags this year, which will work with the latest iPhone models to allow users to track and locate their everyday essentials. In addition, Apple may also introduce an augmented reality (AR) interface to help users in locating their lost items.

For the uninitiated, Apple Tags or AirTags will work with the iPhone and help users to locate their everyday items like keys or watch, with its Find My app. It will work similarly to Tile Tracker, where the tag will be linked to an iCloud account through an iPhone. It could be attached to any item, such as keys, bags, watches, TV remotes and so on. Using the Offline Finding capabilities, the app will notify the true owner of the tag’s location whenever the object is found.

Earlier, a number of media outlets have spoken about the much-speculated AirTags, leaking several images. While the rumours about the same began back in 2019, Apple hasn’t given any confirmation on working on such technology.