Apple And Jony Ive End Consulting Deal For Designing Products: Report

Apple is ending its long-standing association with chief designer Jony Ive, as per the reports on Wednesday. Ive has been instrumental in the design process of various Apple products over the years and was a core part of the design team during Steve Jobs’ time at the company.

The report by New York Times says that Ive’s contract with Apple as the consulting designer was up for renewal, but it seems both Apple and Ive decided against renewing the contract, thereby ending Ive’s participation in Apple-related strategy in the future.

Ive left Apple officially a few years back in 2019 and started his own premium design firm called LoveFrom, which catered to high-class clients and companies. Ive was a core part of Apple’s change in product strategy when Steve Jobs returned as the company CEO back in 1997.

Jobs and Ive managed to stay on the same wavelength about a product’s design, which later came in the form of the all-new iMac in 1998, and then you also had the iconic iPhone, iPad and even the iPad where both Jobs and Ive were closely involved in the design and product development. After a few years, Jobs promoted Ive as the senior vice president of industrial design at Apple.

Since then, Ive has played a bit-part role in the product strategy at Apple along with Tim Cook. But it is fair to say that the recent Apple products have gone in a different direction, one that strays away from the philosophy that worked to a great effect for Jobs and Ive.

Having said that, there is no denying that the recent Apple launches have got a decent response. But Ive ending his association with Apple feels like the end of an era for the company, and for him as well.

