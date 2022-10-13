Apple And Microsoft Collaborate To Bring iCloud Integration For Windows

During the Microsoft Surface event, the Redmond-based tech giant announced that for Apple consumers, accessing their iPhone data, including photos and videos straight from an Xbox or Windows device, will be simpler than ever before.

iPhone users with Windows computers will be able to see all of their iPhone images and videos directly in the Microsoft Photos app courtesy of improved connectivity between iCloud and the Microsoft Photos app in Windows 11. The only thing they will need to do is install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and select the option to sync iCloud Photos.

Users enrolled in the Windows Insiders program should ideally be able to access the new feature already, with availability for all Windows 11 users starting in November 2022.

There’s good news for Xbox gamers as well as the official Apple Music App is coming to Xbox consoles starting October 12, 2022. It has also been announced that Apple Music and Apple TV apps will be coming to Windows 11 PCs next year.

​”Today, we shared steps we’re taking to remove barriers and make it more seamless to connect to what matters across platforms and devices. We’re excited to announce that we’re making it easier than ever for you to access your iPhone photos and videos, and the entertainment you love from Apple on Xbox consoles and Windows devices. Through a new integration with iCloud and the Photos app in Windows 11, you will be able to access all your photos and videos from your iPhone right in the Photos app.” said Microsoft in the press release.

