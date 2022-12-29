Apple And Samsung Score High On Sustainability: What It Means

Apple and Samsung have a strong lead over other phone manufacturers when it comes to sustainable operations. Both these companies have adopted strategies that utilise recycled materials for production and also use energy-efficient methods to make devices.

According to a new industry report, Apple leads the charts with its growing influence on reducing carbon footprint in the environment, while Samsung has slowly picked up its own sustainable path that is showing its impact. The main criteria to be adjudged in this segment involves three stages; production, usage and end of life.

Their packaging is the first thing you notice has come down, and even the materials used to make the boxes are recycled. We have also seen brands ditch the adapter in the box, which seems to have helped in reducing the packaging.

The next phase has to be usage, which not only involves the person using a phone but more to analysing how long they are able to use it, which includes the repair of the device and how easily parts are made available to increase the longevity of the product.

Both Apple and Samsung score high in different aspects, while their Chinese counterparts are slowly joining the ranks of sustainability. And finally, you the end-of-life situation, which mostly details the efforts made to refurbish existing phones and reduce e-waste.

Countries across the globe also want to standardise the charging ports for mobile devices, which could also play a significant role in cutting down the amount of e-waste in the coming years.

It is clear that the giants of the industry have started adopting less straining resources for manufacturing but with the volumes angling towards other companies, it is imperative that more of them join Apple and Samsung to not only reduce e-waste but also employ materials that are less harmful to the environment.

Read all the Latest Tech News here