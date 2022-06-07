Apple Announced iPadOS 16 But Its Best Feature Isn’t Coming To All iPads: All Details

Apple confirmed the details and new features that are coming to iPads this year with the new iPadOS 16 version. As expected, the company has added new multi-tasking abilities to its popular tablet, but there has been a big question mark as to which iPad models will support the new features.

And the company confirmed our doubts by highlighting that in order to use the new Mac-like apps and the Stage Manager function, you need to have the iPads that are powered by the M1 chipset.

So, that means people with the older iPad, and the iPad Air (till 4th gen), will not get these features. Instead, their iPadOS 16 version will be limited to basic changes that the new platform for the iPad is receiving this year.

Apple launched the M1-based iPad Air 2022 model earlier year, and all its iPad Pro models have been upgraded to the M-series silicone. But you still have multiple iPads, including the Air and Mini versions, that come powered by the A-series chipset.

Even though the iPadOS 16 is compatible with a large set of iPads, the limiting of features is rather unfair to those who bought the expensive tablets in the past year or so. Apple has not given a clear reason for ditching the A-series iPads for its new features, but it is possible the company has been focused on making the M-series its de-facto chipset for all PC-related products, which includes the iPads.

The other possible reason could be that the M1 iPads get 8GB RAM, which could be required for the multitasking abilities of the new iPadOS 16 platform.

iPadOS 16 Coming To These iPad Models This Year

Now that we have talked about which features of the iPadOS 16 are not coming to the non-M1 chipset iPads, here are the iPad models that are still compatible with the new version.

iPad (5th gen)

iPad (6th gen)

iPad (7th gen)

iPad (8th gen)

iPad (9th gen)

iPad Air (3rd gen)

iPad Air (4th gen)

iPad Air (5th gen)

iPad Mini (4th gen)

iPad Mini (5th gen)

iPad Pro (1st gen)

iPad Pro (2nd gen)

iPad Pro (3rd gen)

iPad Pro (4th gen)

iPad Pro (5th gen)

The developer preview of iPadOS 16 is out, while the public beta will be available from next month. The final iPadOS 16 release will take place around the Sept-Oct timeframe this year.

