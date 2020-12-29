Apple Announces Mentorship Programme for First-Generation College Students, to Start Early 2021

Apple has introduced a new Launch@Apple mentorship programme that is designed for first-generation college students majoring in finance, mathematics, economics, business, data analytics, and accounting. According to the Launch@Apple PDF file obtained by MacRumours, the programme will begin early 2021, though Apple is to yet announce the mentorship project officially. The Launch is open to first and second-year college students (India availability unclear) whose parent or legal guardian has not obtained a college degree. The Cupertino-based company says that the programme matches students "one-on-one with Apple mentors" to gain learning resources for personal and professional growth. It will focus on the essentials to "manage and then excel in school and work," and mentees may also get opportunities for job shadowing and paid internships.

Although the Launch@Apple kicks off early 2021, the PDF file notes that interested students can apply by January 8, 2021. The application form for the mentorship programme contains 19 questions (CV optional) including questions such as "why you should be selected forLaunch@Apple?" Apple says that the mentorship programme is ideal for those who are "eager to learn about working in finance in a fast-paced, innovative environment." The company claims it is accepting applications from students with a wide range of GPAs.

Notably, Apple engineer Logan Kilpatrick also tweeted about the opportunity a few days ago. New York, US-based career advisors Max Up also shared the development on their LinkedIn page with the link to the Google Drive file.

Friends, if you are or know a first generation college student (freshman or sophomore) majoring in finance, economics, or accounting, please have them apply for Launch@Apple! pic.twitter.com/qCZXAjHxH6 — Logan Kilpatrick (@OfficialLoganK) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Apple, like many other tech companies, provides education discounts to students with affiliated universities. The company claims that with Apple Store for Education, students can save up to Rs 23,990 on a new Mac, and up to Rs 7,445 on a new iPad. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for university students, teachers and staff at all levels.