Apple Announces Price Cut to Reduced iPhones: Here Are The Details
Apple has made a huge cut in the price of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, so you can find these phones at a lower price.
Apple Reduced Their Existing iPhone's Price: Here Are The Details (photo for representation)
If you are planning to become an iPhone user then you have good news because Apple has reduced the cost of the iPhone's two top models at its special event on Wednesday. The company has made a huge cut in the price of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, so you can find these phones at a lower price. At the special event, the company announced that you can now buy the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for just $ 449, which previously used to retail at a price of $ 649. Apart from this, if you want to take iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, then you have to spend $ 599, where the initial price was $ 699.
Apple announced Apple Watch as well as three new iPhones in their special event on September 12. The company launched three new iPhones named iPhone XR, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. Equipped with smart features, the iPhone XR will come in three variants of 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB. The starting price of this phone is $ 749. While the starting price of the iPhone Xs is $ 999. The Xs has also been launched in 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB variants. Apart from this, the most expensive phone in this list is the Xs Max at $ 1099. The pre-order of iPhones Xs and iPhone Xs Max will begin on September 14 and the phones will be delivered from September 28. On the other hand, the pre-orders for the iPhone XR will start from October 19 and will be delivered from October 26.
