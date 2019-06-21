Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple Announces Recall of 15-inch MacBook Pro Due to Faulty Batteries That May Catch Fire

IANS

Updated:June 21, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Loading...

Apple has recalled a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

The units with Retina display were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.

The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.

"Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units. Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge," said the company.

Apple issued a similar replacement program last year for newer 13-inch Pros over issues related to battery expansion.

According to Apple famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant would release an "all-new" 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year.

Battery issues are not uncommon and Samsung had to recall its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 2017 owing to batteries catching fire.

