Apple Announces TV+, Arcade Game Streaming, New News+ app And Updates to Apple Pay With Apple Card

Apple is giving the App Store it’s biggest update in years. This time around, the App Store is being pushed as a gaming platform. There are now 300000 games available at the moment. The new service is called Apple Arcade, and it is a game subscription service that will be available for iPhone, iPad and the Mac devices. Apple will offer 100+ games with Arcade. It’ll be accessed from the App Store itself. The single subscription will allow you to play all Arcade certified games without having to pay extra for them. They’ll be synced to all iOS and macOS devices, and will be available for play offline. All game features and figure updates will be available for free, with no in-app purchases. Apple says Arcade games don’t track your usage. The Apple Arcade will be available this Fall, in 150 countries. Apple will announce more pricing and availability details in the near future. This is primed to take on Google’s upcoming Stadia game streaming service. Console gaming services usually offered such all-you-can-consume packages, but this is now arriving on smartphones and tablets later this year. It’s Apple vs Google again, this time in a new dimension.
And finally, we have Oprah Winfrey at the Apple TV+ presentation.
Here are the highlight features of Apple TV+
JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles announce Little Vocie, a show about a young woman who has to find her voice as an artist and as a person through music.
Yup, Sesame Street is also going to be on Apple TV+
Kumail Nanjiani continues the Apple TV+ presentation talking about another series called Little America, a show revolving around immigrants
Now we have Aquaman himself Jason Momoa talking about his new show on Apple TV+
Now we have Aquaman himself Jason Momoa talking about his new show on Apple TV+
There's also a dedicated kids section for the young ones.
Apple TV app is getting a new feature called Apple TV Channels. You get to decide what you want to watch.
Apple Arcade will release later this year. Here are some of the features.
Apple Special Event 2019 Live Updates: Apple Unveils an All-New TV App And Arcade Game Streaming Service
The News+ app will also include premium web subscriptions such as TheSkimm, LA Times and Wall Street Journal, to name a few. Apart from news curations, the News+ app now has digital magazines with special visual content as well as subscriptions to digital content from online sources. In terms of security, Apple confirms that it does not allow digital advertisers to track you at all. This service is priced at $9.99 per month, and this includes all magazines and news services. This price includes family sharing as well, with complete customisation for each member of your family.
The News+ app is rolling out with the newest iOS and macOS updates.Apple News+ is an evolution of the Apple News service. While it will continue to curate news from online sources around the world, with intelligence personalisation based on individual reading preferences, there is now the added dimension of magazines that you can read on News+ app. There will be 300 magazines across multiple genres. This was to be expected, considering Apple had acquired a magazine subscription app called Texture more than a year ago.
When Apple says “Its show time” at the Special Event which starts at 10:30pm IST, this could very well be the premiere of a new story for Apple. The services story.
What is expected at the keynote today is the announcement of the much awaited video streaming service from Apple. Will it be a rival for Netflix or Amazon Video, or will this be an effective aggregator of multiple streaming service subscriptions, with Apple’s own Original content added on for good measure? Will we also see a news subscription service, or a game streaming app too?
Just last week, Apple got all the hardware updates and refreshes out of the way. The iPad Mini, the new iPad Air, the updates to the iMac line-up as well as the second generation AirPods, all done and dusted.
