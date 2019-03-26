Apple Announces TV+, Arcade Game Streaming, New News+ app And Updates to Apple Pay With Apple Card

Read More

The much awaited Apple TV app update is finally here. The first addition is Apple TV Channels, which adds HBO, Showtime, Epic, Starz and more services, which can be subscribed and accessed from within the TV app. Apple will continue to curate content for individual preferences, with advanced machine learning. The app itself has been redesigned, to allow users to pick up content they may have already been watching, and discover new content to view. There are tabs for Movies, TV shows and Sports, for instance. The elephant in the room must be addressed though - there is no Netflix on the new TV platform at the moment, which could pit Apple TV against Netflix, at least in the markets where both will be vying for your attention. Apple understands that, which is why it is bringing the Apple TV app to Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio TVs as well as the Amazon Fire TV platform.Apple is giving the App Store it’s biggest update in years. This time around, the App Store is being pushed as a gaming platform. There are now 300000 games available at the moment. The new service is called Apple Arcade, and it is a game subscription service that will be available for iPhone, iPad and the Mac devices. Apple will offer 100+ games with Arcade. It’ll be accessed from the App Store itself. The single subscription will allow you to play all Arcade certified games without having to pay extra for them. They’ll be synced to all iOS and macOS devices, and will be available for play offline. All game features and figure updates will be available for free, with no in-app purchases. Apple says Arcade games don’t track your usage. The Apple Arcade will be available this Fall, in 150 countries. Apple will announce more pricing and availability details in the near future. This is primed to take on Google’s upcoming Stadia game streaming service. Console gaming services usually offered such all-you-can-consume packages, but this is now arriving on smartphones and tablets later this year. It’s Apple vs Google again, this time in a new dimension.