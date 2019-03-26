English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Announces TV+, Arcade Game Streaming, New News+ app And Updates to Apple Pay With Apple Card

News18.com | March 26, 2019, 12:22 AM IST
The much awaited Apple TV app update is finally here. The first addition is Apple TV Channels, which adds HBO, Showtime, Epic, Starz and more services, which can be subscribed and accessed from within the TV app. Apple will continue to curate content for individual preferences, with advanced machine learning. The app itself has been redesigned, to allow users to pick up content they may have already been watching, and discover new content to view. There are tabs for Movies, TV shows and Sports, for instance. The elephant in the room must be addressed though - there is no Netflix on the new TV platform at the moment, which could pit Apple TV against Netflix, at least in the markets where both will be vying for your attention. Apple understands that, which is why it is bringing the Apple TV app to Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio TVs as well as the Amazon Fire TV platform.

Apple is giving the App Store it’s biggest update in years. This time around, the App Store is being pushed as a gaming platform. There are now 300000 games available at the moment. The new service is called Apple Arcade, and it is a game subscription service that will be available for iPhone, iPad and the Mac devices. Apple will offer 100+ games with Arcade. It’ll be accessed from the App Store itself. The single subscription will allow you to play all Arcade certified games without having to pay extra for them. They’ll be synced to all iOS and macOS devices, and will be available for play offline. All game features and figure updates will be available for free, with no in-app purchases. Apple says Arcade games don’t track your usage. The Apple Arcade will be available this Fall, in 150 countries. Apple will announce more pricing and availability details in the near future. This is primed to take on Google’s upcoming Stadia game streaming service. Console gaming services usually offered such all-you-can-consume packages, but this is now arriving on smartphones and tablets later this year. It’s Apple vs Google again, this time in a new dimension.
Mar 26, 2019 12:19 am (IST)

That's it! Thanks for hanging out with us! Stay tuned to News18.com for more coverage all day and week.

Mar 26, 2019 12:17 am (IST)

Oprah says she plans on "building the biggest, most vibrant, most stimulating book club on the planet."

Mar 26, 2019 12:15 am (IST)
Mar 26, 2019 12:12 am (IST)
Mar 26, 2019 12:08 am (IST)

Apple TV+ will be ad-free, on-demand with everything downloadable for offline viewing. 

Mar 26, 2019 12:06 am (IST)
Mar 26, 2019 12:05 am (IST)

JJ Abrams and Sarah Bareilles are out with a show called Little Voice about young performers.

Mar 26, 2019 12:02 am (IST)

The stage keeps going dark and lighting up with someone famous on it. This time, JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles.

Mar 26, 2019 12:01 am (IST)
Mar 25, 2019 11:58 pm (IST)
Mar 25, 2019 11:56 pm (IST)

He's promoting Little America, an anthology series that puts forth immigrant stories about 'regular every day life stuff'

Mar 25, 2019 11:52 pm (IST)

Kumail Nanjiani is up. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:50 pm (IST)
Mar 25, 2019 11:50 pm (IST)
Mar 25, 2019 11:49 pm (IST)

Next up it's Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard

Mar 25, 2019 11:45 pm (IST)

Now there's Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston onstage.  

Mar 25, 2019 11:45 pm (IST)

Spielberg says he's going to be resurrecting the 93-year-old Amazing Stories brand for Apple TV+.

Mar 25, 2019 11:44 pm (IST)

 Steven Spielberg is here. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:38 pm (IST)

Apple has brought out Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg, who are leading Apple's efforts in original shows/films.  

Mar 25, 2019 11:36 pm (IST)

AppleTV+ is the name of the new service that will carry Apple produced content. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:34 pm (IST)

Apple is planning to support TV app in more than 100 countries. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:33 pm (IST)

The Apple TV app is also coming to smart TVs from a few brands as well as Roku devices and Fire TV devices from Amazon. 100+ countries and regions this year.

Mar 25, 2019 11:33 pm (IST)

New Apple TV app is available in May. Apple TV app comes to Mac in fall.

Mar 25, 2019 11:31 pm (IST)
Mar 25, 2019 11:31 pm (IST)

Apple has a special Kids section. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:30 pm (IST)
Mar 25, 2019 11:25 pm (IST)

The new product is technically called Apple TV Channels. Coming with a big slate of options. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:23 pm (IST)

Peter Stern, VP of services, is onstage now. 

Mar 25, 2019 11:22 pm (IST)
Mar 25, 2019 11:22 pm (IST)

Launching this fall in 150+ countries.

The News+ app will also include premium web subscriptions such as TheSkimm, LA Times and Wall Street Journal, to name a few. Apart from news curations, the News+ app now has digital magazines with special visual content as well as subscriptions to digital content from online sources. In terms of security, Apple confirms that it does not allow digital advertisers to track you at all. This service is priced at $9.99 per month, and this includes all magazines and news services. This price includes family sharing as well, with complete customisation for each member of your family.

The News+ app is rolling out with the newest iOS and macOS updates.Apple News+ is an evolution of the Apple News service. While it will continue to curate news from online sources around the world, with intelligence personalisation based on individual reading preferences, there is now the added dimension of magazines that you can read on News+ app. There will be 300 magazines across multiple genres. This was to be expected, considering Apple had acquired a magazine subscription app called Texture more than a year ago.

When Apple says “Its show time” at the Special Event which starts at 10:30pm IST, this could very well be the premiere of a new story for Apple. The services story.

What is expected at the keynote today is the announcement of the much awaited video streaming service from Apple. Will it be a rival for Netflix or Amazon Video, or will this be an effective aggregator of multiple streaming service subscriptions, with Apple’s own Original content added on for good measure? Will we also see a news subscription service, or a game streaming app too?

Just last week, Apple got all the hardware updates and refreshes out of the way. The iPad Mini, the new iPad Air, the updates to the iMac line-up as well as the second generation AirPods, all done and dusted.

