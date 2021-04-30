Apple App Store Adds Tags to Help You Refine Search Results: How It Works

Apple is updating its iPhone and iPad’s App Store to allow users to find more relevant apps with simple keywords. The update brings support for the ‘search suggestion’ that would predict what users are looking for. For instance, if you’re looking for an app to learn how to cook pizza from the scratch, users can search pizza and filter out results by using tags like ‘maker.’ These tags appear right under the search bar of the app, similar to how users filter results on Google Search. The update is also making results load faster, unlike the current version where people have to type out the keyword and hit search to see results. Apple says the update is currently available in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. Its global availability details remain unclear.

Apple shared the development on its social media channels where it claims the search suggestions on the Apple App Store will refine search to show more apps and games. You can also view the functioning of the feature in the tweet below:

🗣 Introducing search suggestions on the App Store!Select (or deselect) multiple suggestions to refine your search so you can find even more amazing apps and games. Search suggestions roll out today starting with the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia. pic.twitter.com/viaZHlCZMb — App Store (@AppStore) April 29, 2021

Apple started search suggestions tags on the Apple App Store earlier this month with select users. The Verge claims that users cannot select multiple tags for all keywords at the moment. Notably, some search terms may not display suggestions at all.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced that apps that offer rewards to users for enabling App Tracking Transparency (ATT) would face a ban from Apple App Store. The ATT is the company’s new framework on iOS and iPadOS 14.5 that aims to give users more control over data they want to share with apps. The feature has also been criticised by many including social media giant Facebook, which deems it as anti-competitive. All apps on the App Store must present users with a pop-up that asks whether they wish to be tracked or not. Users can see a pop-up that gives them two options - “Ask App Not to Track" and “Allow."

