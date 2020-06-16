Apple App Store Clocks $519 Billion in Business; Zomato, Swiggy And Travel Apps Are Very Popular

The Apple App Store did some rather brisk business last year alone. The numbers suggest that the App Store was responsible for $519 billion in estimated total billings and sales of both physical products and services and digital goods in 2019. This is part of a new study by economic consulting firm Analysis Group. The categories that proved popular included food delivery apps, travel apps as well as ride-sharing apps, particularly in India. Apart from that, apps for music and video streaming, fitness, education, ebooks and audiobooks, news and magazines, and dating services were also very popular.

“The App Store is a place where innovators and dreamers can bring their ideas to life, and users can find safe and trusted tools to make their lives better,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “In a challenging and unsettled time, the App Store provides enduring opportunities for entrepreneurship, health and well-being, education, and job creation, helping people adapt quickly to a changing world. We’re committed to doing even more to support and nurture the global App Store community — from one-developer shops in nearly every country to businesses that employ thousands of workers — as it continues to foster innovation, create jobs, and propel economic growth for the future.”

There is often a lot of chatter about the 30% share that Apple gets from subscriptions and in-app purchase transactions done on the online platform, but of the $519 billion worth of business it created, Apple’s combined share for the 30% cut was just %61 billion.

If we are to break down the structure of the $519 billion the App Store ecosystem supported in 2019, the study suggests that sales from physical goods and services accounted for the largest share, at $413 billion—and this includes virtual marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart and Lenskart. The study does not include grocery orders in this.

Travel was still popular back in 2019, before the Coronavirus pandemic hit. Travel apps, including Ixigo, Cleartrip and Makemytrip, accounted for raking in $57 billion. The ride-hailing and ride-sharing apps, including Ola Cabs, comprised $40 billion in sales.

Eating out and ordering food at home were also popular when the world was a better place. The data suggests that the Apple App Store transactions saw food delivery apps, including Zomato, Swiggy and Freshmenu, clock $31 billion in business.

Sales and subscriptions for apps for music and video streaming, fitness, education, ebooks and audiobooks, news and magazines, and dating services comprised of $61 billion.

The Apple App Store has more than 2 billion apps and Apple says half a billion people access it every week across 175 countries. Over the past few years, the App Store has been further diversified for macOS powered Mac computing devices, the watchOS apps for the Apple Watch devices as well as tvOS apps for the Apple TV.

