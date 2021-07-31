Elon Musk Says Apple's App Store Fee Is 'De Facto' Tax On Internet, Extends Support To Epic

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday tweeted about Apple’s App Store fee, in support of Epic Games, a gaming company that has been in a legal battle against Apple over the Cupertino-based giant’s commission that it charges developers for in-app purchases. Musk, in his tweet, said that he thinks Apple’s App Store fee is a “de facto global tax on the internet." Musk also out rightly expressed his support towards Epic in its fight against Apple. “Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," Musk said. Musk had recentl denied a report which claimed that he demanded to take over as CEO of Apple when Apple approached Musk for acquiring Tesla.

Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Elon Musk’s tweet criticising Apple’s App Store fee got the attention of Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney, who, in a separate tweet directed towards the same issue, said that “Apple must be stopped." “The Apple Tax is far more pernicious than many realize. “It only applies to digital goods accessible on iOS”, they say — but in the future all physical goods will have a digital presence, and Apple will tax and gatekeep world commerce. Apple must be stopped," Sweeney said. Epic games is currently in the middle of a legal fight against Apple that has been ongoing since months. The company has said that the Apple’s App Store rules that allow Apple to take up to a 30 percent cut on transactions on the App Store are unfair and anti-competitive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here