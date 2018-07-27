English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple App Store Updated With Speech Recognition And New Search
The new improvements are supposed to make it easier to find products, stores, sessions, and anything else that someone searching for.
Apple App Store Updated With Speech Recognition And New Search (photo for representation, image Reuters)
Apple App Store for iOS devices has been updated to version 5.1 with some notable improvements to search. The new version of the app features a redesigned look for the search section, with both search suggestions and support for voice-based searches. The new design is not the only way the Apple made it easier for users to search for things on their iOS device. With the addition of speech recognition technology, one will now be able to tap the mic icon on the search bar to dictate what you want to search for.
Apple explains the changes as: Search has been updated with an enhanced design. And it’s now powered with speech recognition technology for better search results. With a fresh look and the addition of speech recognition technology, it’s never been easier to find products, stores, sessions, and more.
