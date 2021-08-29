CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Apple App Store's New Changes Do Not Address Core Concerns: Spotify

Spotify says Apple's new rules are attempting to distract policy makers.

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA said on Friday Apple Inc’s agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developers does not address the basic aspects of their “anticompetitive and unfair practices".

“Apple’s recent changes do not address any of the core concerns Spotify and many others have with Apple," the company said in a tweet.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission said Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and protested against the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple’s in-app purchase system.

first published:August 29, 2021, 10:00 IST