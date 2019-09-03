Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple AR Headset Could be in the Works Hints iOS 13 Code

Rumours from 2018 suggest Apple could be testing an AR/VR device with 8K displays for each eye, and recent reports have hinted that it could be dependent on an iPhone and available by 2020, making the iOS 13 references valid.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple AR Headset Could be in the Works Hints iOS 13 Code
Rumours from 2018 suggest Apple could be testing an AR/VR device with 8K displays for each eye, and recent reports have hinted that it could be dependent on an iPhone and available by 2020, making the iOS 13 references valid.
Loading...

It seems that Apple's long-rumoured plans for an augmented reality headset appear to be taking shape. Reports claim to have seen the documentation for an internal iOS 13 build that points to work on AR headset support. This comes despite a recent report claiming that the project has been suspended. Notably, internal builds of iOS 13 include a 'STARTester' app that can switch in and out of a head-mounted mode, a "StarBoard" shell (a possible parallel to iOS' Springboard) for stereo AR apps and code references to special modes, views and scenes. The report even refers to a codename 'Garta' that might be linked to the previously rumoured T288 project.

While earlier stories have often painted varied pictures of what Apple is working on, and rumours from 2018 suggest it could be a powerful AR/VR device with 8K displays for each eye, recent reports have hinted that the headset could be dependent on an iPhone. One source has claimed that the headset could be available as soon as 2020, thus making the iOS 13 references valid.

Notably, Apple CEO Tim Cook has talked up the prospect of augmented reality quite a number of times. Cook has called AR as being "profound" because the technology "amplifies human performance instead of isolating humans," according to reports.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram