Apple AR Headset Could be in the Works Hints iOS 13 Code
Rumours from 2018 suggest Apple could be testing an AR/VR device with 8K displays for each eye, and recent reports have hinted that it could be dependent on an iPhone and available by 2020, making the iOS 13 references valid.
It seems that Apple's long-rumoured plans for an augmented reality headset appear to be taking shape. Reports claim to have seen the documentation for an internal iOS 13 build that points to work on AR headset support. This comes despite a recent report claiming that the project has been suspended. Notably, internal builds of iOS 13 include a 'STARTester' app that can switch in and out of a head-mounted mode, a "StarBoard" shell (a possible parallel to iOS' Springboard) for stereo AR apps and code references to special modes, views and scenes. The report even refers to a codename 'Garta' that might be linked to the previously rumoured T288 project.
While earlier stories have often painted varied pictures of what Apple is working on, and rumours from 2018 suggest it could be a powerful AR/VR device with 8K displays for each eye, recent reports have hinted that the headset could be dependent on an iPhone. One source has claimed that the headset could be available as soon as 2020, thus making the iOS 13 references valid.
Notably, Apple CEO Tim Cook has talked up the prospect of augmented reality quite a number of times. Cook has called AR as being "profound" because the technology "amplifies human performance instead of isolating humans," according to reports.
