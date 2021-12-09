Apple AR Headset May Come With Advance 3D Sensors, Innovative Gesture: All Details

Apple AR Headset has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and we may likely see its announcement next year. Ahead of any confirmation, Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims that Apple’s AR headset may feature four 3D sensors. The sensors are said to be more advanced than the one available on the iPhone, the analyst notes. 3D sensors would allow the device to detect subjects and capture gestures more accurately than the current TrueDepth camera that can detect motion in features such as Animoji. A more detailed visual will also provide a more intuitive and vivid human-machine UI.

The inbuilt 3D sensors on the Apple Headset may also have increased field-of-view (FoV) to detect objects 200 percent farther from current Face Sensors on iPhone. It may allow eye tracking, iris recognition, facial expression detection, voice control, skin detection, and spatial detection.

All this sounds like Apple’s AR Headset would be ideal for Metaverse, a virtual world that Facebook is investing in deeply. The same analyst had also highlighted that the headset might weigh roughly 350 grams, and its successor would be even lighter. It indicates the AR Headset will be lighter than the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones that weigh 385 grams. Similarly, Kuo had also suggested that Apple may eventually kill the iPhone for AR Headset - similar to how iPhones replaced iPods. The first-generation AR headset may launch in the fall of next year, and it is said to support Wi-Fi 6E that offers a faster and more reliable internet connection on 6GHz bands that is yet to be approved in many countries. Kuo had mentioned that Apple’s rumoured AR smart glasses might debut in 2025. It means Apple AR headset may not require an iPhone to work with. It will be interesting to see how the new device will be priced in the market.

