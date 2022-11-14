Apple AR-MR Headset Development Could Be Underway; New Employees Hired

After reports of Apple’s AR (augmented reality)-MR (mixed reality) headset seemingly slated for mass production in 2023, new reports confirm that Apple has recently hired new employees, confirming that the project is active.

Apple Insider reports Mark Gurman has claimed that Dave Scott, a former senior self-driving car unit member who left in early 2021, has returned.

Gurman also said, Yaniv Gur, Senior director of Engineering, has also been moved to the headset team. The report claims, “Gur’s involvement could lead to the development of productivity apps for the headset.”

Apple Insider’s report also claims that Apple could be working on three devices including Apple Reality Pro, a second generation release and Apple Glass.

Apple has posted more job listings, looking to hire people in content production. Some listings suggest that a video service featuring 3D content playable in VR could be in the works.

Apple has partnered with Pegatron for the development of its MR headset, and if the production goes according to plan, Apple could mass produce the headset in March 2023, with subsequent unveiling the following month.

It has been speculated that the headset’s production may be limited, and that the headset may have a high sticker price and be marketed solely to commercial clients.

