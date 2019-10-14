Apple Arcade Adds Five New Games as Free Trial Period Ends

Apple has added quite a few new games to its recently launched subscription-based online gaming platform Apple Arcade. The service, that landed in September, with a free one-month trial on iOS, iPadOS and MacOS, is now seeing an update that will add to the existing 75 games that are currently available with the service. Here are five new games that have been added to Apple Arcade:

In Most

Published by Chucklefish, which is best known for Stardew Valley and Wargroove, Inmost, from Hidden Layer Games studio, In Most sports a bleak pixel art wrapped around a 2D puzzle adventure. There are three different characters that can be controlled to try to defeat enemies and use traps to one's advantages.

ShockRods

A racing game for Apple arcade, it has multiplayer and gameplay modes that include a deathmatch and capture the flag.

Stela

A more cerebral puzzle game, it was originally revealed for Xbox One and is still headed for the Microsoft console on October 17th and Steam early 2020. The game is about a woman who is witnessing the end of days of an ancient world and players have to help her survive by solving puzzles.

Mind Symphony

A game similar to the Atari Space Invader or Space Image on Nokia phones, it allows users to choose preset music or choose from their Apple Music Library. Enemy attacks synchronise with the soundtrack in the Release mode, while Calm Mode focuses more on melody for timing attacks.

Decoherence

A PvP RTS game, players have to join it as a pilot and fight with other players to win.

