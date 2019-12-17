Apple Arcade Annual Subscription Now Available at $49.99 Per Year

Apple’s game subscription service, Apple Arcade, was rolled out in September 2019 alongside iOS 13. When launched, it was initially made available at a price of $4.99 per month, for 100 exclusive games. Now, months after its official launch, Apple has come up with a new subscription plan that charges $49.99, and is valid for a year. This helps its users save $10 annually, in comparison to the monthly subscription plan.

Apple Arcade games are made only for Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV. Developers of all volumes, including mainstream and independent ones such as Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom and The Chinese Room have already introduced, or plan to unveil games on the service. While the annual subscription plan has already been introduced, Apple is yet to make a statement on the new subscription plan.

The Apple Arcade Game service is one of the many services that the tech giant has launched in recent times. Other Apple Services include the Apple Card credit card issued in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, the Apple TV Plus video streaming service and the Apple News Plus news service. When it comes to Arcade, Apple has been steadily adding games to Arcade's lineup over the past few months, including titles such as Sayonara Wild Hearts, Skate City and Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.

