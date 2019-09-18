Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple Arcade at Rs 99 Per Month: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The Apple Arcade provides subscribers with access to more than 100 new, exclusive games for a fee of INR 99 a month, which they can download and play offline.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 18, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple Arcade at Rs 99 Per Month: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Apple Arcade (Image for Representation
Loading...

Announced back in March, Apple Arcade is finally arriving on September 19. This was confirmed at the Apple Special Event earlier this month, alongside the new iPhone 11 line-up. The Arcade service is already running on iOS 13 beta, and Apple Inc.'s new game subscription service aims to connect budget players with high-quality games. This will be available from within the Apple App Store itself. The Arcade provides subscribers with access to more than 100 new, exclusive games for a fee of INR 99 a month with unlimited play. The subscription is not a streaming service, and hence users can download them and play them online or offline. Furthermore, the games and the gameplay process will be synced on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Notably, Apple has teamed up with Ken Wong (of Monument Valley fame), Will Wright (inventor of The Sims), and Hironobu Sakaguchi (the man behind Final Fantasy) to create and supply content for the service. Some of the games included are Canadian studio Klei Entertainment's Hot Lava, coming-of-age narrative puzzle adventure called Where the Cards Fall and The Pathless, a poetic action game with cinematic flair from Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid. The Apple Arcade tab in the App Store is available on all Apple hardware and it is where users will find all the games in the service. Notably, Apple has an algorithm to recommend games based on user's previous gameplay preferences, as well as editorial curations that help with better game discovery.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram