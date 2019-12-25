Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple Arcade Exclusive ‘Assemble With Care’ Coming to PC Next Year

Assemble With Care is a puzzle-solving game and will be available on Steam sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 25, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
Apple Arcade Exclusive ‘Assemble With Care’ Coming to PC Next Year
Image for Representation (Source: UsTwo Games/Twitter)

One of the most favourite games from the Apple Arcade collection, Assemble With Care, is now making its way to PC. The news was confirmed by Developer UsTwo (Monument Valley), which revealed that the game, Assemble With Care, will be available on Steam sometime in the first quarter of 2020. In a tweet posted on December 23, Developer UsTwo wrote, “Before we close the studio for Christmas, we're working to release #AssembleWithCare on PC in Q1 2020!! We'll let you know more when we come back but you can wishlist it here".

Assemble With Care is a puzzle-solving game. Players are given tasks to repairs various gadgets and items, with the help of a story running through the entire thing. Players need to begin by disassembling each object, figure out what's working and what’s not, fix the faulty part and put it all back together. The items are not as complex and complicated as their real-life counterparts. However, it is a fun game to play. The games available on Apple Arcade are not available elsewhere on mobile, including Android or the App Store or any other subscription service.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
