Apple Arcade Gets Two New Categories, Over 30 Titles Like NBA 2K21, Taking Total Catalog to Over 180 Games

Cupertino-based giant Apple has announced that it is introducing two new game categories and is adding more than 30 new titles to Apple Arcade, the company’s popular gaming subscription service. The new categories, “Timeless Classics" and “App Store Greats" are available on the iPhone and iPad. Timeless Classics includes universally liked, quintessential genres with titles like Good Sudoku by Zach Gage, Chess - Play & Learn, and Backgammon while App Store Greats includes some of the best award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including Threes!, Mini Metro, and Fruit Ninja Classic. The addition of these two categories brings the Apple Arcade’s total catalog to over 180 games. Apple Arcade can be subscribed for at Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial, and is included as a part of the Apple One subscription.

“In its inaugural year, Apple Arcade won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio, and commitment to players’ privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends,” Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store said in a release. The 30 new games include exclusives like NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Lego Brawls, Sonic Racing, Crossy Road Castle, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, and popular hits like Sneaky Sasquatch, What the Golf, and Grindstone. The new titles also include a Star Trek title named Star Trek: Legends (Tilting Point LLC). Apple has listed all the new games in a blog post.