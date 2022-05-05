Apple Arcade Is Getting These New Games In May 2022

Apple Arcade, the company’s gaming service for iPhone and iPad has enjoyed a certain popularity among Apple users. The Cupertino-based giant, in partnership with other companies, launches new games on Apple Arcade every now and then, and Apple has now announced the games coming to Apple Arcade this month in May 2022.

The games coming to Apple Arcade in May 2022 include Badland Party from HypeHype Inc, which is a new title in the hit game series. Badland Party is a fun side-scrolling action adventure with levels that are designed to be played together with friends and family. There is also Warped Kart Racers that is coming to Apple Arcade on May 20. This game will feature popular characters from 20th Television’s hit animated shows “Family Guy," “American Dad!," “King of the Hill," and “Solar Opposites."

Apple is also bringing some App Store favourites to Apple Arcade. These include Goat Simulator+, the only chaotic goat simulation sensation, and Pro Darts 2022+. Further, Apple Arcade will also get two LEGO Star Wards games - LEGO Star Wars Battles and LEGO Star Wars: Castaways.

Out of these, Badland Party will launch on Apple Arcade on May 6, and Warped Kart Racer will be launched on May 20. Further, the popular Goat Simulator+ will be launched on Apple Arcade on May 13, and Pro Darts 2022+ will be launched on May 27. The two LEGO Star Wars games have already been launched on May 4.

Badland Party and Warped Kart Racers are two Apple original games, while Goat Simulator+ and Pro Darts 2022+ are two “App Store Greats," meaning that these are Apple Arcade versions of already popular games on Apple’s App Store.

Apple recently faced flak from game developers over its decision to delist apps from the App Store that have not been updated in a while. Apple has warned developers it will remove apps from the App Store that haven’t been “updated in a significant amount of time" and gave developers just 30 days to update them. This was later extended to 90 days after many people criticised Apple for the move and the company’s unfair implementation of the same.

