Apple Arcade Now Offers 100 Exclusive Games on iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Apple TV

Apple Arcade introduced six new games earlier this week including Sociable Soccer, UFO on Tape: First Contact, Takeshi &: Hiroshi, and, Discolored.

November 11, 2019
Back in September Apple announced its premium gaming service platform offering some exclusive titles to its users. Apple Arcade has been updated yet again adding six new games to its roster. With this update, users now get access to a total of 100 exclusive games on their iPhone, iPad, MacBook as well as Apple TV. The milestone of 100 games was achieved on November 8, after it introduced six new games for this week which include, Sociable Soccer, UFO on Tape: First Contact, Takeshi & Hiroshi, Guildlings, Discolored, and Marble It Up: Mayhem.

Sociable Soccer is a sequel to the Sensible Soccer, a popular ‘90’s game. UFO on Tape: First Contact is a sequel to 2010’s UFO on Tape. Takeshi & Hiroshi is a puppet-based RPG, whereas Guildlings is a fantasy-based adventure. Discolored is an atmospheric puzzle adventure and Marble It Up: Mayhem is similar to Marble It Up! game. Apple Arcade has now 100+ games to offer to its subscribers.

If you haven’t signed up for Apple Arcade yet, you can do so by heading to the link https://www.apple.com/apple-arcade/. The gaming service is free for the first month. Once your free period expired, you will be charged Rs 99 per month. Last month we saw five games added to the list which included: In Most, ShockRods, Stela, Mind Symphony, and Decoherence.

