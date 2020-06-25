Apple ARM-Powered Macs May Not Support Windows 10 Via Bootcamp

With Apple switching to ARM-based Macs later this year, users will not be able to run Windows in Boot Camp mode on the desktops. With Boot Camp, you can install Microsoft Windows 10 on your Mac, then switch between macOS and Windows when restarting your Mac. According to The Verge, Microsoft only licenses Windows 10 on ARM to PC makers to preinstall on new hardware.

"It's possible that both companies are still working toward some sort of support, but that would require Microsoft to open up its Windows 10 on ARM licensing more broadly," the report said on Wednesday. Microsoft currently only licenses Windows 10 on ARM to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). However, few Mac users use Boot Camp and most of them run Windows 10 on ARM natively.

At WWDC20 developer conference this week, Apple confirmed its break up with Intel x86 architecture for Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) chips in its Mac desktops, announcing it will transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies. Developers can now get started updating their apps to take advantage of the advanced capabilities of Apple silicon in the Mac. Apple plans to ship the first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of the year and complete the transition in about two years.