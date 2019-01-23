English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Asks iPhone Users to Share Best Photos

A panel of judges will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos, to be announced in February, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

IANS

Updated:January 23, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
Apple Asks iPhone Users to Share Best Photos
Apple Asks iPhone Users to Share Best Photos (photo for representation)
Apple has kicked off its iPhone photo competition, asking users to submit the most stunning images captured on iPhones. From January 22 to February 7, Apple is looking for outstanding photographs for its "Shot on iPhone Challenge".

A panel of judges will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos, to be announced in February, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday. The winning photos will be featured on billboards in select cities, Apple retail stores and online.

"Post your best photo taken on iPhone to Instagram or Twitter with the #ShotOniPhone hashtag to participate in the challenge. Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple's editing tools in the Photos app or with third-party software.

"You retain your rights to your photograph; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a royalty-free, world-wide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use," said the company.



