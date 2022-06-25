Apple is giving students in India the chance to buy its favourite products at a discounted price. The company is hosting its Back to School offer which not only gives students a special discount on MacBooks, iPads and even AirPods, but you also get special freebies along with the purchases. The discounts go up Rs 25,000 on select products.

This year the company is giving the AirPods 2nd gen and 6 months of Apple Music subscription to students who buy any of the eligible products. The special Apple Education pricing can be availed on the M1 MacBook Air, the new M2 MacBook Air, MacBook Pros, iMac, iPad Air and more. Here are all the details.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 1 Gets The OnePlus Treatment, You Need Invite To Buy The Phone: How It Works

Apple Offer On MacBooks For Students

– Apple MacBook Air M1: Rs 89,900 and AirPods Gen 2 free

– Apple MacBook Air M2: Rs 1,09,900 and AirPods Gen 2 free

– Apple MacBook Pro 13: Rs 1,19,900 and AirPods Gen 2 free

– Apple MacBook Pro 14: Rs 1,75,410 and AirPods Gen 2 free

– Apple MacBook Pro 16: Rs 2,15,910 and AirPods Gen 2 free

Apple Offer on iMac for Students

iMac: Rs 1,07,910 and AirPods Gen 2 free

Apple Offer on iPads For Students

iPad Air: Rs 50,780 and AirPods Gen 2 free

iPad Pro: Rs 68,300 and AirPods Gen 2 free

Also Read: Poco F4 5G Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Other Offers For Students From Apple

In addition to these special discounted prices for students, Apple is also giving 20 per cent off on Apple Care+ subscription. These prices of Apple products are applicable for university students and their parents, faculty, staff as well as homeschool teachers. The offer will be available till September 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.