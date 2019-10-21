Apple Begins Manufacturing of iPhone XR in India, iPhone 11 Next in Line

Apple has reportedly begun commercial production of one of its most popular iPhone models in India. The iPhone XR helped Apple to boost sales globally early this year thanks to its low price point, which was also one of the reasons why the new iPhone 11 was launched with a comparatively lower price tag.

The production of the XR model is said to have begun in Chennai which comes right after Apple’s decision of limiting the manufacturing of its older models including the iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and the iPhone 6S. The move seems to be a result of the recent US-China trade war where the US proposed an increase in tariffs on Chinese imports. Apple had confirmed that it would not increase the pricing of its products and had also reportedly made plans to move some of its manufacturing to countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The iPhone XR made its debut last year alongside the iPhone XS and XS Max. The smartphone came with some of the same internal hardware including the A12 Bionic chipset. It did, however, came with a lower resolution LCD panel instead of OLED and a less premium design. Currently, the handset is selling for starting price of Rs 44,900 in India down from its launch price of Rs 76,900.

A separate report also adds that Apple will eventually start manufacturing the new iPhone 11 series in India as well. Now there are three models under the series, but we are assuming that manufacturing will begin with the iPhone 11 with the Pro models added at a later stage. Will this lead to lower-priced iPhones in India? Perhaps. But what we do know is that all the units made in India will not be exclusively sold in the country and will be shipped all around the globe.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.