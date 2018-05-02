English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Apple Bets Big on India, Posts $61.1 Billion 2018 Q2 Revenue
The quarterly revenue of $61.1 billion was an increase of 16 percent from the year-ago quarter and international sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter's revenue.
(Image: Reuters)
As Apple posted a healthy revenue of $61.1 billion for its fiscal 2018 second quarter -- defying global reports of a weakened demand for its iPhones -- the company's CEO Tim Cook said he will now put great energy into the growing Indian market. During the company's earnings call with media late Tuesday, Cook said: "Let me start with India, and then I'll talk more about China. India, we set a new first-half record. So we continue to put great energy there... Our objective over time is to go in there with all of our different initiatives from retail and everything else.
"And so we're working toward those things. It's a huge market and it's clear that many people will be moving into the middle class over time, as we've seen in other countries." The quarterly revenue of $61.1 billion was an increase of 16 percent from the year-ago quarter and international sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter's revenue. "We're thrilled to report our best March quarter ever, with strong revenue growth in iPhone, services and wearables," Cook said in a statement. "Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter. "We also grew revenue in all of our geographic segments, with over 20 percent growth in Greater China and Japan," he informed.
Also Read: Facebook to Launch Dating App, Announces Mark Zuckerberg
Apple also announced $100 billion in additional stock buybacks.
"Given our confidence in Apple's future, we are very happy to announce that our Board has approved a new $100 billion share repurchase authorization and a 16 percent increase in our quarterly dividend," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. The iPhone maker reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China. "China, I continue to believe is a phenomenal country with lots of opportunity from a market point of view, but also lots of opportunity from an app developer's point of view," Cook said during the earnings call.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
"We have almost two million application developers in China that are writing apps for iOS and the App Store, and they're doing unbelievably creative work and innovative work. So we look at China holistically, not only as a market, he noted. Apple will complete the execution of the previous $210 billion share repurchase authorisation during the third fiscal quarter. "Our business performed extremely well during the March quarter, as we grew earnings per share by 30 percent and generated over $15 billion in operating cash flow," said Maestri.
Also Watch
"And so we're working toward those things. It's a huge market and it's clear that many people will be moving into the middle class over time, as we've seen in other countries." The quarterly revenue of $61.1 billion was an increase of 16 percent from the year-ago quarter and international sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter's revenue. "We're thrilled to report our best March quarter ever, with strong revenue growth in iPhone, services and wearables," Cook said in a statement. "Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter. "We also grew revenue in all of our geographic segments, with over 20 percent growth in Greater China and Japan," he informed.
Also Read: Facebook to Launch Dating App, Announces Mark Zuckerberg
Apple also announced $100 billion in additional stock buybacks.
"Given our confidence in Apple's future, we are very happy to announce that our Board has approved a new $100 billion share repurchase authorization and a 16 percent increase in our quarterly dividend," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. The iPhone maker reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China. "China, I continue to believe is a phenomenal country with lots of opportunity from a market point of view, but also lots of opportunity from an app developer's point of view," Cook said during the earnings call.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
"We have almost two million application developers in China that are writing apps for iOS and the App Store, and they're doing unbelievably creative work and innovative work. So we look at China holistically, not only as a market, he noted. Apple will complete the execution of the previous $210 billion share repurchase authorisation during the third fiscal quarter. "Our business performed extremely well during the March quarter, as we grew earnings per share by 30 percent and generated over $15 billion in operating cash flow," said Maestri.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Tareefan Song Out; Badshah Calls Veere Di Wedding Team 'A Mad, Super Talented and Gorgeous Bunch'
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special