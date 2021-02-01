Apple Brings iCloud Passwords Extension to Chrome to Sync Passwords Between Macs, Windows PCs Easily

Apple has released an official extension for the Windows and Mac versions of Google Chrome that lets you use passwords stored in iCloud Keychain. The extension iCloud Passwords is available to download on the Chrome Web Store for free, and it essentially syncs passwords that users created on the Safari browser. Apple explains that iCloud Passwords on Chrome browser will save newly created passwords to your iCloud Keychain so that it is further available across Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The new extension for Chrome would be useful for those iPhone and iPad users who prefer having the Google-developed browser on their PCs.

Notably last week, several Windows users had spotted a pop-up with the new version of iCloud for Windows 10, that teased the release of the launch of iCloud Passwords extension designed for Google Chrome. As mentioned, the extension fetches passwords saved on the iCloud Keychain. Apple on its Support page notes that the iCloud Keychain stores credit card numbers and expiration dates (without CVV), passwords and usernames, Wi-Fi passwords, and more. The company adds that all information is saved with end-to-end encryption.

The iCloud Passwords extension is only useful for those who use iCloud Keychain as their password manager. Users can always turn off iCloud Keychain on their Apple device by heading to Settings > Profile > iCloud > Enable/Disable the option. Meanwhile, Google released the Chrome browser for the M1-powered Macs last year. The M1-designed Chrome is said to be faster than the standard version of the browser. According to Speedometer 2.0 benchmarks scores conducted by Ars Technica, M1‌ Chrome scored 210 points, while standard Chrome on an AMD Ryzen-powered HP Elitebook scored 116 points. The report had added that during the Motion Mark 1.1 test, ‌M1‌ Chrome scored 726.4, while standard Chrome scored 435.7.