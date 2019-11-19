Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple Brings iOS 13.2.3 Update to iPhone, iPad: Here Are All its Bug Fixes

Apple's new iOS 13.2.3 update primarily brings in security updates and bug fixes.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Apple Brings iOS 13.2.3 Update to iPhone, iPad: Here Are All its Bug Fixes
Image for representation.

Apple is usually quick when it comes to pushing updates to fix issues faced by its consumers. The company recently introduced iOS 13.2 update and in quick succession, the tech company has rolled out the new iOS 13.2.3 update bringing in security updates for iOS and iPadOS. The newly released iOS 13.2.3 is lightweight, around 110MB in size. However, the actual size may vary with device. iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 will be available on all compatible devices and primarily comes with fixes for bugs from previous builds. As listed by Apple Support, these are the bugs that have been fixed in the latest update:

· Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work

· Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view

· Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background

· Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts

The update will take just 10 minutes to install on your devices. To download the new update on compatible iPhones and iPads, go to ‘Settings’ on the device, choose ‘General’, and ‘Software Update’. Click on ‘Download and Install’ to get the iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 update.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
