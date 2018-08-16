English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple Building Team to Develop Own Health Chips
The Cupertino-based company currently designs custom chips for its iPhone and is reportedly going to switch to custom processors for its Mac line-up of computers by as early as 2020.
Apple Building Team to Develop Own Health Chips (Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
Apple is building a team and also working on a dedicated custom health chip that would help it process biometric data from its suite of devices, the company's recent job listings have revealed. "Apple has a team exploring a custom processor that can make better sense of health information coming off sensors from deep inside its devices, job listings show," CNBC reported on Tuesday
The Cupertino-based company currently designs custom chips for its iPhone and is reportedly going to switch to custom processors for its Mac line-up of computers by as early as 2020. "A July 10 job posting from Apple's Health Sensing hardware team says: We are looking for sensor ASIC architects to help develop ASICs for new sensors and sensing systems for future Apple products. We have openings for analogue as well as digital ASIC architects," the report added.
However, it is not clear what the sensors would measure, but it is most likely to be some information from the body. Apple has been interested in healthcare market in general and currently, its Apple Watches come with optical sensors that can measure heart rate. The iPhone also features health-monitoring features and the company's areas of interest include exercise, cardiac health, and sleep quality through its acquisition of the health monitor Beddit.
Also Watch
The Cupertino-based company currently designs custom chips for its iPhone and is reportedly going to switch to custom processors for its Mac line-up of computers by as early as 2020. "A July 10 job posting from Apple's Health Sensing hardware team says: We are looking for sensor ASIC architects to help develop ASICs for new sensors and sensing systems for future Apple products. We have openings for analogue as well as digital ASIC architects," the report added.
However, it is not clear what the sensors would measure, but it is most likely to be some information from the body. Apple has been interested in healthcare market in general and currently, its Apple Watches come with optical sensors that can measure heart rate. The iPhone also features health-monitoring features and the company's areas of interest include exercise, cardiac health, and sleep quality through its acquisition of the health monitor Beddit.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Novak Djokovic Overcomes Stomach Trouble as Alex Zverev Exits in Cincinnati
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...