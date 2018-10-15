English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Apple Buys Music Analytics Company Asaii

Apple's deal to buy Asaii was worth less than $100 million, Axios reported, citing a source.

Reuters

Updated:October 15, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Buys Music Analytics Company Asaii
Apple Buys Music Analytics Company Asaii
Loading...
Apple Inc has acquired music analytics start-up Asaii, Axios reported on Sunday, citing sources, in a bid to strengthen content recommendations to its music users.

Apple's deal to buy Asaii was worth less than $100 million, Axios reported, citing a source.

Asaii can help Apple compete with Spotify Technology SA's efforts to work directly with smaller artists, like a music label, the report added.

Last month, Apple completed the acquisition of music discovery app Shazam, a deal to help it better compete with Spotify, the industry leader in music streaming services.

Apple and Asaii were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...