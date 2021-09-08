Apple California Streaming Sep 14 Event: What To Expect From Apple Watch Series 7

Apple has finally announced the September 14 date for its next event, where the company is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series. Alongside the iPhone 13 series, Apple is also set to launch the Apple Watch Series 7, which will come with a rather significant redesign like flat edges and a bigger screen. The Apple Watch Series 7 has been rumoured to come with a redesign since quite some time now, with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicting the same earlier this year. Further, the Apple Watch is said to come with other new features like blood pressure monitor, blood glucose monitor, alcohol levels, and more.

Most recently, it was reported that the Apple Watch’s production may be delayed due to the complicated new design. The Apple Watch Series 7 is said to come with a flat-edged design, which will put the smartwatch more in line with the company’s design language. Apart from the larger, flatter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 will also come with a faster processor, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported recently. This year, Apple is said to carry on with its trend of giving the Apple Watch a design refresh with every third generation. Last time, the company had given a major design refresh to the Apple Watch was with Series 4.

The Apple Watch Series 7 case is reportedly coming in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. This is a one-millimeter increase as compared to previous models. Apple is also reported to introduce new watch faces that will be designed to suit the larger display.

Apart from the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple iPhone 13, reports suggest that Apple may also unveil the next generation of AirPods, AirPods 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here