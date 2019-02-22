English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Apple Car May be an Electric Van: Report

The report said that engineers at Apple's Cupertino, California-headquarters were now working on the interior.

Reuters

Updated:February 22, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Apple Car May be an Electric Van: Report (photo for representation)
A long-speculated vehicle to be developed by Apple may turn out to be an electric van rather than a car, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

Manager Magazin, citing multiple unnamed sources, said that prototypes painted in black and silver had been seen.

The report, which did not provide further details, said that engineers at Apple's Cupertino, California-headquarters were now working on the interior.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
