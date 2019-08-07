Apple Card is Rolling Out For Select Users

Apple has begun the rollout of Apple Card, days after CEO Tim Cook’s announcement. Apple users who had signed up to be notified about the release of the Apple Card will be able to apply for the card in their Wallet app or order their physical Apple Card. According to TechCrunch writer Matthew Panzarino, he had been using the card for a few days on his device to make “purchases and payments and playing around with features like Apple Cash rewards and transaction categorization.” During Apple’s fiscal third-quarter earnings call on July 30, Cook had announced that the company will begin offering the Apple Card card to users next month.

"Thousands of Apple employees are using Apple Card every day in our beta test," Cook had said, adding "And we plan to begin the rollout of Apple Card in August." The Apple Card requires iOS 12.4 and above to operate. Panzarino said the application process was “simple” as parts of the required information were pre-filled from his existing AppleID account. “I had an answer in less than a minute and was ready to make my first purchase instantly. I used it both online and in-person with contactless terminals,” he wrote. “It…works.”

The Apple Card, created in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, promises users to get daily cashback through a feature Apple calls "Daily Cash" besides no annual fees, late fees or over-the-limit fees. Users can also transfer Apple Cash to their bank accounts. Although it comes with two card numbers for the physical card and the digital, Apple Card users will only be able to see the digital number.

The physical titanium card has been designed for facilities where Apple Pay isn't accepted. It comes with Apple's traditional “minimalist design, with the front displaying your name, an Apple logo and the standard EMV chip and the back showing the Goldman and Mastercard logos,” according to CNET. The Wallet app will direct Apple Card customers to Apple support for any technical questions or Goldman Sachs support. Users can also get help through iMessage.

