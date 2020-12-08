Apple CarPlay Dashboad Gets Waze Support, User Can Now View Directions and Control Music on Same Screen

Waze app is receiving a new update that is bringing its support for Apple's CarPlay Dashboard. The app integration on CarPlay not only allows users to view map direction but also control music directly on the app screen in a split-screen view. Prior to this update, users were required to switch between app screens to view audio controls and other information while navigating to a destination. This increased the risk of road accidents as users had to take their eyes off the road to switch between apps on CarPlay's Dashboard that requires between three to six taps on the screen. Although this number sounds less, it could be a risky task especially, while driving at high speed on highways.

The feature appears to be available in the US, and its availability in India remains unclear. The integration of Waze on CarPlay Dashboard will be a welcome by some users who prefer to use third-party applications like Google Maps instead of Apple's proprietary Maps. Interestingly, Waze is owned by Google that the company acquired back in 2013. In addition to CarPlay Dashboard support, the Waze app is receiving in-app lane guidance for the first time through the latest update, as pointed out by MacRumors. The report adds that Waze had started beta testing the feature in back in November.

Recently, Microsoft rolled out Apple CarPlay support to Microsoft Teams. With this update, Apple users will also be able to initiate or answer Teams calls via Siri. To recall, the CarPlay Dashboard has been available for a while since iOS 13 but opened up for third-party developers since iOS 13.4. In another Apple-related news, the company has launched Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones. The device was earlier rumoured to be called AirPods Studio. Its price in India is set at Rs 59,900, and its sale will start December 15 onwards.