Apple CEO Tim Cook Congratulates 9-year-old Indian Girl For Being The Youngest iOS App Developer

Apple CEO Tim Cook replied to an email sent by a 9-year-old Indian app developer based in Dubai and congratulated her for being the youngest iOS app developer in the world. The girl named Hana Muhammad Rafeeq wrote to Tim Cook and talked about a storytelling app called Hanas that she had created.

The Hanas app helps parents to record stories. It’s a free iOS app. The girl claimed that she had developed the app when she was eight years old and wrote almost 10,000 lines of code. She also mentioned that she was into coding from the age of 5 years.

WATCH VIDEO | Everybody Told Us Making In India Is Crazy, Now MNCs Want Us To Make Their Products: MIVI Founders

She requested Cook to preview the app and claimed that she avoided using any pre-made third-party libraries, classes or codes while developing the Hanas app.

Responding to the email, Cook reportedly congratulated the girl for many outstanding accomplishments at such a tender age. He also said that if she persists,she will accomplish incredible things in the future.

WATCH VIDEO: How Dyson Plans To Make Indians Buy Its Products?

Hana has a sister named Leena and both are said to be self-taught coders, backed by their parents. Her sister has a website named Lehanas website aimed to teach kids. It goes without saying that Hana wants to work for Apple after going to the US for studies.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here