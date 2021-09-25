Apple CEO Tim Cook is not happy about leaks around the company’s workings, a leaked email shows (true story). In an email to employees at Apple, Cook said that the company is doing everything in its power to hunt down the leakers. He also noted that the people who leak confidential information do not belong at the company. This comes after details about Cook’s meeting with his employees regarding the COVID-19 vaccination was shared with The Verge soon after the meeting took place on September 17.

While the meeting regarding COVID-19 vaccination was the tipping point, Cook also expressed displeasure over product leaks that are often shared with leakers, reporters, and more. Cook said that Apple will not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, be it about products or the details of a company meeting or policy. “I’m writing today because I’ve heard from so many of you were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press. But they only work if we can trust that the content will stay within Apple. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked," Cook said in the email.

Apple has been working to hunt down people who leak the company’s confidential information, before it is officially made live by the company itself. Earlier this year, a tipster named Kang was sent a legal notice by the Cupertino-based giant, among others who were served similar notices. Apple warned Kang and other leakers against disclosing information about unreleased Apple projects.

