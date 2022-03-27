Apple CEO Tim Cook Praises Tamil Nadu Students For Clicking These Photos on iPhone 13 mini

Apple CEO Tim Cook has tweeted about students from Tamil Nadu who recently captured a variety of images ‘shot on iPhone 13 mini’. The photos that highlight different shades of the coastal state and communities are being showcased at the Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. The series ‘a Land of stories’ is now available at the exhibition, and it will go on until April 17 between 9:30 AM to 5 PM. Interested audiences can either visit the Chennai Photo Biennale website to check out the images captured by students. The website also allows users to book tickets.

In the tweet, Cook notes, “Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale."

The organisers explain, “Tamil Nadu is a land of endless stories. With all the diverse people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails it has, exploring Tamil Nadu through pictures is a great way to reflect its richness." The website also highlights the artist and youngest artists are as young as 12 years.

Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. #ShotOniPhone https://t.co/t0DhNYWGvm pic.twitter.com/I30DTwZkbT— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2022

Apple’s iPhone 13 mini remains a versatile smartphone that retains a compact form factor. It is among the very few smartphones to carry a 5.4‑inch display while most Android devices - budget and flagship both - carry at least 6-inch displays. The iPhone 13 mini comes with two 12-megapixel cameras at the back that can record 4K videos at 60fps. The front also includes a 12-megapixel front camera that can also shoot 4K videos at 60fps. Users can also take 8-megapixel images while recording.

The Apple iPhone 13 mini’s price in India starts at Rs 69,900 for the 128GB option and the 256GB storage model costs Rs 79,900. The 512GB model costs Rs 99,990.

