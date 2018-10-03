English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Firm Guards Data Privacy in China
Tim Cook called privacy as one of the most important issues of this century, and maintained that the US-based technology colossus even safeguards data Chinese law requires it to keep stored in that country.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Firm Guards Data Privacy in China
Loading...
Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Tuesday said the company is devoted to protecting people's privacy, with data encrypted and locked away on servers even in China. Cook called privacy as one of the most important issues of this century, and maintained that the US-based technology colossus even safeguards data Chinese law requires it to keep stored in that country.
"We worked with a Chinese company to provide iCloud," Cook said, referring to Apple's service for storing digital content in the internet cloud during an interview with Vice News. "But, the keys to the data are ours." Cook said Apple hosts data on servers in an array of countries, but it is not easy for local authorities to get access. China is known for tight internet controls, prompting worries about the privacy of data stored there by Apple.
When asked about a recent security breach revealed by Facebook, Cook once again championed the importance of protecting people's information in a time when smartphones can reveal so much about them. Cook has repeatedly stressed that Apple's business model does not involve gathering user data and targeting them with ads, the way internet giants Facebook and Google make money.
"You are not our product," Cook said. "We don't create a profile and allow other companies to target you. That is not the business we are in." Apple, valued at more than a trillion dollars based on its share price, makes most of its money from iPhone sales. The Silicon Valley company has been working to ramp up revenue from digital content and online services, such as streaming music and data storage.
Cook said that while he is a fan of the free market, he supports the idea of legislation aimed at protecting people's privacy. "I think there is a need to work with Congress and the staff to make sure we do our jobs of helping them come up to speed on what's possible," Cook said.
"Technology itself doesn't want to be good. It doesn't want to be bad. It doesn't want to be anything. It is up to the creator."
"We worked with a Chinese company to provide iCloud," Cook said, referring to Apple's service for storing digital content in the internet cloud during an interview with Vice News. "But, the keys to the data are ours." Cook said Apple hosts data on servers in an array of countries, but it is not easy for local authorities to get access. China is known for tight internet controls, prompting worries about the privacy of data stored there by Apple.
When asked about a recent security breach revealed by Facebook, Cook once again championed the importance of protecting people's information in a time when smartphones can reveal so much about them. Cook has repeatedly stressed that Apple's business model does not involve gathering user data and targeting them with ads, the way internet giants Facebook and Google make money.
"You are not our product," Cook said. "We don't create a profile and allow other companies to target you. That is not the business we are in." Apple, valued at more than a trillion dollars based on its share price, makes most of its money from iPhone sales. The Silicon Valley company has been working to ramp up revenue from digital content and online services, such as streaming music and data storage.
Cook said that while he is a fan of the free market, he supports the idea of legislation aimed at protecting people's privacy. "I think there is a need to work with Congress and the staff to make sure we do our jobs of helping them come up to speed on what's possible," Cook said.
"Technology itself doesn't want to be good. It doesn't want to be bad. It doesn't want to be anything. It is up to the creator."
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan
- Pakistani Fan Rizla Rehan Humbled by Ravi Shastri’s Gesture
- Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?
- WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Picture in Picture Mode' For Android Beta Users
- Upcoming Car launches During Festival Season 2018: Hyundai Santro, Ford Aspire and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...