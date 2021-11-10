Apple CEO Tim Cook Says He Invests In Cryptocurrency; Says Apple Working On Crypto-Related Features

Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently said that Apple is looking into cryptocurrencies, but did not give much details about it. A Bloomberg report quoted Tim as saying in a New York Times DealBook conference, that he also personally invests in cryptocurrency, but has no plans to invest Apple’s money in it. Cook said that Apple does not have any plans to accept cryptocurrency for its products, and said that Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are an interesting part of the crypto space.

Cook said that Apple is looking at the implementation of cryptocurrency-related features, but did not elaborate much on the subject. He said that the company has no immediate plans to enable crypto functionality in Apple Pay but “there are other things that we are definitely looking at." On investing Apple’s cash in cryptocurrency, Cook said he has no plans. “I don’t think people buy Apple stock to get exposure to crypto," Cook said.

During the conference, Cook also talked about Apple’s controversial App Store commissions. He defended the company’s position by saying that most developers are charged a 15 percent commission instead of the full 30 percent. He also said that users who want to side-load apps can buy an Android device instead of an iPhone. Commenting on the metaverse, Cook said that augmented reality remains a core technology for Apple.

