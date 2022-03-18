Apple CEO Tim Cook Wishes ‘Happy Holi’ With Photos Shot On iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook wished everyone Happy Holi via Twitter on Friday, as the festival of colours in India brings joy and happiness. Cook showed his delight in celebrating the festive spirit by sharing some of the photos captured using the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In this tweet, Cook said, “wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images.”

Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images #ShotOniPhone13ProMax by @coffeekarma and @rohit_apf. pic.twitter.com/bMx9K1McE2— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2022

Cook tagged the photographers, Gursimran Basra and Rohit Vohra, and wished everyone for the festival with their photos.

The photos show the versatility of the camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which offers a wide-angle shot, a portrait shot and a picture zoomed in for more details. The photo shows people celebrating Holi with colours and dancing in the spirit of the festival.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max has a triple rear camera setup, which consists of a 12-megapixel wide sensor with sensor-shift OIS, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS as well, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The power-packed device and other iPhones have helped Apple become a strong player in the Indian premium smartphone segment. The company uses special online sales from other sellers as a means to offer iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 devices at discounted prices.

Apple has launched the new iPhone SE 2022 and the iPad Air 2022 in the market that are now available for sale in the country.

The iPhone SE 2022 prices start from Rs 43,900 while the iPad Air 2022 has replaced the older Air model to sell at the same starting price of Rs 54,900 for the Wi-Fi only 64GB model.

