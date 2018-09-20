English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Clinched a Whopping 62 Percent of Global Smartphone Profits in Q2, 2018: Counterpoint Research
Apple also dominated the premium smartphone sales by a huge margin.
Apple iPhone 8 Product Red. (Representative Image: News18.com)
Loading...
A recent research by Counterpoint indicates that Apple garnered a major share of the global smartphone profits through the sale of its iPhones in the quarter 2 of 2018. From April to June, the Cupertino giant was able to garner a whopping 62 percent of the total revenue generated, followed by its arch-rival Samsung, that was surprisingly behind with a margin of just 17 percent during the period. In essence, Apple procured 3.6 times the profit than Samsung through the smartphone sales.
Both the companies were followed by Huawei with an 8 percent of the cut, a consistent increase since the past couple of years. Oppo (5%), Vivo (4%) and Xiaomi (3%) got the fourth, fifth and sixth spot respectively.
As per these figures, Apple was able to garner $6 Billion in profits through the sales of the iPhones alone. Meanwhile, the sales of Samsung Galaxy S9 saw a drop of 24 percent as compared to the shipment stats of the Galaxy S8.
The large profit margin gained by Apple also reflected its dominance in the premium smartphone segment ($800 and above). In Q2, iPhone gathered 88 percent of the sales profit in the segment. Meanwhile, the $600 to $800 range was battled for by Apple and Samsung, with both procuring 44 percent and 41 percent respectively.
The comparatively lower end segment of $400 to $600 was led by Oppo and Apple, each getting a 22 percent share of the market, followed by Samsung (16%), Huawei (14%), Xiaomi (6%) and OnePlus (5%).
Both the companies were followed by Huawei with an 8 percent of the cut, a consistent increase since the past couple of years. Oppo (5%), Vivo (4%) and Xiaomi (3%) got the fourth, fifth and sixth spot respectively.
As per these figures, Apple was able to garner $6 Billion in profits through the sales of the iPhones alone. Meanwhile, the sales of Samsung Galaxy S9 saw a drop of 24 percent as compared to the shipment stats of the Galaxy S8.
The large profit margin gained by Apple also reflected its dominance in the premium smartphone segment ($800 and above). In Q2, iPhone gathered 88 percent of the sales profit in the segment. Meanwhile, the $600 to $800 range was battled for by Apple and Samsung, with both procuring 44 percent and 41 percent respectively.
The comparatively lower end segment of $400 to $600 was led by Oppo and Apple, each getting a 22 percent share of the market, followed by Samsung (16%), Huawei (14%), Xiaomi (6%) and OnePlus (5%).
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan Controversy: I'm Sure This Edit Will Assure No Sikh Will Ever Smoke, Says Taapsee
- Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli Confirm Their Relationship on the Sets of Indian Idol 10; See Pic
- 'Would You Worship a Donkey or Elephant?' Republican Party Draws Flak for Ganesh Chaturthi Ad
- An Indian Player Tied the Shoe Lace of a Pakistani Player On-Field. This is Why We Love Cricket.
- OnePlus Among Top 5 Premium Android OEMs in Q2 2018: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...