Apple Clinched a Whopping 62 Percent of Global Smartphone Profits in Q2, 2018: Counterpoint Research

A recent research by Counterpoint indicates that Apple garnered a major share of the global smartphone profits through the sale of its iPhones in the quarter 2 of 2018. From April to June, the Cupertino giant was able to garner a whopping 62 percent of the total revenue generated, followed by its arch-rival Samsung, that was surprisingly behind with a margin of just 17 percent during the period. In essence, Apple procured 3.6 times the profit than Samsung through the smartphone sales.Both the companies were followed by Huawei with an 8 percent of the cut, a consistent increase since the past couple of years. Oppo (5%), Vivo (4%) and Xiaomi (3%) got the fourth, fifth and sixth spot respectively.As per these figures, Apple was able to garner $6 Billion in profits through the sales of the iPhones alone. Meanwhile, the sales of Samsung Galaxy S9 saw a drop of 24 percent as compared to the shipment stats of the Galaxy S8.The large profit margin gained by Apple also reflected its dominance in the premium smartphone segment ($800 and above). In Q2, iPhone gathered 88 percent of the sales profit in the segment. Meanwhile, the $600 to $800 range was battled for by Apple and Samsung, with both procuring 44 percent and 41 percent respectively.The comparatively lower end segment of $400 to $600 was led by Oppo and Apple, each getting a 22 percent share of the market, followed by Samsung (16%), Huawei (14%), Xiaomi (6%) and OnePlus (5%).