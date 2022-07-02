Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs To Be Given Posthumous Award By US President

Steve Jobs, Co-founder and CEO of Apple is going to be awarded the Medal of Freedom posthumously by the US President on July 7. US Present Joe Biden will be awarding Jobs and 16 more personalities with the highest honour.

“These 17 Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation — hard work, perseverance, and faith,” the White House said in a statement.

“They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities…” the White House statement added.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is adjudged as the highest civilian honour in the United States. The award is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the US, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours. With Jobs, it is easy to see his contribution to the US and tech economy with the advancement of his co-founded company, Apple.

Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011, after a long battle with health issues. Jobs is recognised as the co-founder, and chief executive at Apple, Inc. He was also the CEO of Pixar

Jobs has also been instrumental with his creativity to push the envelope in other industries like music, film as well as wireless. This award is deservedly showcasing his value and contribution to the nation, and US President Joe Biden will be giving Job’s family his due.

This honour comes few days after the iPhone completed 15 years in the market since the first model went on sale in 2007. Jobs was a big part of the iPhone launch in the same year, and was heralded as the man for changing the face of smartphones forever.

