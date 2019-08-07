Apple Continues to Lead Tablet Market, Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo Show Decline in Q2 2019

Despite a growing belief that tablets are not as popular as they used to be, Apple with its line up on iPads extended its lead over other tablets in the market during the second quarter or Q2 of 2019. The company sold a total of 12.3 million units compared to 11.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. In Q2 2019, Apple represented a market share of 38.1 percent and year-on-year-growth of 6.1 percent, according to IDC (International Data Corporation).

The report said that the worldwide tablet market declined 5 percent year on year during the Q2 of 2019 as global shipment dwindled to 32.2 million units. Coming in at a distant second is Samsung with 4.9 million units in shipment. These mainly comprised of cheaper Galaxy Tab A and Tab E models. Following Samsung is Huawei with 3.3 million units in shipping and a market share of 10.3 percent, according to IDC.

Rounding up the top 5 are Amazon and Lenovo in the fourth and fifth place respectively. The retail giant sold 2.4 million Kindle devices and achieved a market share of 7.4 percent. On its part, the Chinese company - Lenovo managed to ship a total of 1.9 million units and accounted for 5.8 percent shipment throughout the quarter. Despite the unfavourable figures, Lenovo managed to grow fairly well in mature markets such as the United States, Western Europe, and Japan, reported IDC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.