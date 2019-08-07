Apple Continues to Lead Tablet Market, Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo Show Decline in Q2 2019
In Q2 2019, Apple represented a market share of 38.1 percent and year-on-year-growth of 6.1 percent, according to IDC (International Data Corporation).
Image for Representation
Despite a growing belief that tablets are not as popular as they used to be, Apple with its line up on iPads extended its lead over other tablets in the market during the second quarter or Q2 of 2019. The company sold a total of 12.3 million units compared to 11.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. In Q2 2019, Apple represented a market share of 38.1 percent and year-on-year-growth of 6.1 percent, according to IDC (International Data Corporation).
The report said that the worldwide tablet market declined 5 percent year on year during the Q2 of 2019 as global shipment dwindled to 32.2 million units. Coming in at a distant second is Samsung with 4.9 million units in shipment. These mainly comprised of cheaper Galaxy Tab A and Tab E models. Following Samsung is Huawei with 3.3 million units in shipping and a market share of 10.3 percent, according to IDC.
Rounding up the top 5 are Amazon and Lenovo in the fourth and fifth place respectively. The retail giant sold 2.4 million Kindle devices and achieved a market share of 7.4 percent. On its part, the Chinese company - Lenovo managed to ship a total of 1.9 million units and accounted for 5.8 percent shipment throughout the quarter. Despite the unfavourable figures, Lenovo managed to grow fairly well in mature markets such as the United States, Western Europe, and Japan, reported IDC.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Has a New 32-inch 7-in-1 Smart TV For Rs 17,990 And it Can Also be Your PC
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Xiaomi Mi TVs With Android TV And PatchWall Start at Rs 12,499
- Suhana Khan Makes Film Debut, Friend Shares First Look from the Movie; See Poster
- Deepika Padukone Clarifies She'd Not Work with Anyone Accused of Sexual Harassment
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix